Pierce College at Spanaway makes college accessible, convenient in south Pierce County

Thanks to a new partnership between Pierce College and Bethel School District, more south Pierce County students will have access to higher education than ever before. College courses will now be offered at Spanaway Lake High School during the day, allowing students and community members to earn college credit closer to home.

The community gathered on Aug. 27 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of Pierce College at Spanaway.

“This project has very much been a collaborative effort between Pierce College and Bethel Schools,” Project and Site Manager Deb Davolio said. “We’re so proud to offer instructional and academic support services to help more students succeed.”

Starting fall quarter, classes will be offered inside a two-classroom portable during the school day. High school students and community members alike can now work toward any degree or certificate path by enrolling in the courses planned for the new site.

Four courses will be offered at Pierce College at Spanaway this fall:

COLLG 110: College Success

ENGL& 101: English Composition 1

INFO 101: Research Essentials

MATH& 146: Introduction to Statistics

These classes are required of nearly any student working toward a degree or certificate at Pierce College. The college plans to continue offering core classes at Spanaway during winter quarter, with the addition of science and humanities courses.

Each class will meet twice a week during the day. The schedule for these courses is conveniently aligned with the high school to provide maximum flexibility for students and community members who live or work nearby. Courses will be taught by Pierce College professors, with instruction, services and support provided on-site.

For current Pierce College students who wish to enroll in Spanaway courses, please see the class schedule. When registering, choose Spanaway Lake High School in the Location drop-down menu, or select the item number of the “Spanaway Lake High School” course and section in which you’d like to enroll.

For more information, see the Pierce College at Spanaway web page, or our Pierce College at Graham web page.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.