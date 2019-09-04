Films 'Casablanca' and 'Brooklyn' Pack a Powerful Cinematic Punch at FAB Fest

Two internationally acclaimed, award winning films are set for Sunday, Sep 15 at the 2019 Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest being held at McGavick Center in Lakewood.

The first film “Brooklyn” has won 38 awards worldwide as well as winning the New York and Toronto Film Festivals. The film stars Irish sensation and Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan who lights up the screen with her portrayal of a young Irish girl who immigrates to Brooklyn in 1950. A young girl who must eventually choose between two countries and two men. You won’t soon forget Ronan and “Brooklyn”. The film plays at 1 pm, Sunday, Sep 15.

The unforgettable “Casablanca” is Sunday’s second film and plays at 7 pm. Considered by many as “The Best Hollywood Film of All Time”, Casablanca is set in WWII French Morocco and stars the legendary Humphrey Bogart as Rick and the beautiful Ingrid Bergman as Ilsa. Claude Rains, Peter Lorre and others provide a magnificent supporting cast. Casablanca won Oscars for “Best Picture” and “Best Director”. The film has been fully restored with dynamic 4K resolution and digital sound so you can once again hear Ilsa say “Play it, Sam. Play as Time Goes By”. And Rick say “We’ll Always Have Paris.” WOW! Don’t miss seeing this film. And just to add to the memory, flutist Jeannie Hill will be performing “As Time Goes By” live before the start of the film.

Admission to both films is Free and so is parking. All seating is on a first come basis. There will also be a Free drawing for RAM and Applebee gift cards at each film plus a chance to win a Lee Oskar autographed reproduction from his renown “Dreams We Share” collection.

Doors open at noon and a concession stand will be available. Come early and enjoy the wonderful artwork of watercolor artist Ron Snowden and meet noted author Dorothy Wilhelm. McGavick Center is located on the campus of Clover Park Technical College at 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Bldg 23.

For a Complete Film Schedule and more FABulous details go to: www.lakewoodfestival.org