DUPONT, Wash. — On Tuesday, Amtrak will face the first set of victims to take it to court in the deadly DuPont train derailment.Nearly two years ago, an Amtrak train flew off the tracks going more than double the speed limit around a dangerous curve. The crash killed three people and injured 65 others on the train and on Interstate 5 below.

Read more: DuPont train derailment victims take Amtrak to court | Q13 FOX News