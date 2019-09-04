6th Annual Drive Electric in Downtown Steilacoom, Sept. 7

Submitted by Dick Muri.

6th Annual Drive Electric Downtown Steilacoom is set for Saturday 7 Sep, 11AM-3PM and will include buses, bikes, cars, etc. and lots of different electric vehicles. Register (online) to attend or participate and for a chance to win $250. (Must be at least 18 years old to win. Limit one entry per person.)

Welcome to our annual National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) Steilacoom VI (Yes, our 6th event already)!

Our venue will be almost the same as last year, except no guest speakers at the town hall. Event will again be in historic downtown Steilacoom (oldest municipality in the State of Washington–1854).

Event is centered at the Tennis Courts with parking spots for electric vehicles along the closed to through traffic Lafayette, and Wilkes Streets). We will have enough parking for 60 electric vehicles which is our 2019 goal and parking in other parts of town for visitors. Event will start at 11 AM and finish at 3 PM. We will have many Electric Vehicle themed vendor booths.

There is a coffee shop (Topside Coffee Cabin), two restaurants (Bair Drug and Topside) and the Steilacoom Tap Room right at the site (after 3 PM). We will invite one or more food vendors. Rides will be offered and cars will be displayed. There is one level two charger in the pay parking lot.

Please feel free to join our 2,000 member Facebook group.

Any questions, suggestions, etc., please feel free to call or text Dick Muri at 253-439-9797 or email at Dick@DickMuri.com.