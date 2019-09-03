New CFO and New V.P. of Fundraising Join Goodwill

Submitted by Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region.

TACOMA, WA (August 29, 2019) – Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region is pleased to announce that Anne Porter joins Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region as Chief Financial Officer and Victor Mitre joins the organization as Vice President of Fundraising.

Anne Porter

Anne Porter served for 11 years as the CFO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, where she oversaw all financial matters, investments, and administrative functions and provided strategic direction and leadership for the YMCA’s business operations and initiatives. Porter also spent six years as the Controller for Rush Development, a leading real estate development company, which she helped grow tenfold. She has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pacific Lutheran University and began her career as an auditor at the accounting firm of Moss Adams, during which time she earned her license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Victor Mitre

Victor Mitre comes to Goodwill with a 20-year career in nonprofit fundraising leadership, including positions in healthcare, faith-based, and educational organizations. His most recent position was Chief Development Officer for the Catholic Diocese of Stockton, CA, where Mitre led a multi-year and multi-million-dollar fundraising strategy and campaign to support 35 parishes and 300,000 parishioners across 6 counties. He has an MBA from California State University and an MS in Organizational Leadership and Change from Fielding Graduate University.

“I am thrilled to welcome these two new leaders to our Executive Team,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region. “Their professional expertise and track records of success will enhance our ability to grow our impact for the people we serve throughout our region.”

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region:

Our vision is that very person has the opportunity to learn, work, and thrive in all aspects of life. Our mission is to help people reach their fullest potential through education, job placement, and career pathway services made possible by community donations, purchases and partnerships. As a unique, nonprofit social enterprise serving 15 counties, Goodwill leverages its thrift store revenue and community support to provide the region’s unemployed with free career path training, life skills education and job placement in a variety of fields. This year Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region is on track to help 7,000 people gain new skills and enhance their quality of life through entry into computer and office, culinary, construction, environmental cleanup, barista, retail, and manufacturing & warehousing careers. These programs are funded through generous financial gifts, public/private grants, business partnerships, and revenue from our 37 thrift stores (including online sales), and salvage/recycle operations. www.goodwillwa.org