Taste of Asia Featuring Burma

Learn to cook Tea Leaf Salad, served with Hot Burma Floral Tea on September 7 (11 am) at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC). Presenter for this class is Ngun Sung.

This is part of the APCC’s monthly and delicious Taste of Asia series that gives you a sampling of the dish and you learn how to prepare, cook and present that dish.

Get you your tickets now – please call us at 253-383-3900 or purchase online at bit.ly/tasteofasia2019.

APCC is located at 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. 253-383-3900 for more information.