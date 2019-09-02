The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 3 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda: 

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1.  Minutes of August 6, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111905- #111913 in the amount of $193,119.75
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111914 – #111980 in the amount of $191,626.20 and Approval of Claims Checks #112044 – #112094 in the amount of $227,476.72 Manual Checks #112041- #112043 in the amount of $1,230.00
    4. Set Public Hearings – 2020 Property Tax Levies (AB 2940)
    5. Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2941)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #4, ACI Inc. (AB 2939) (*)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *