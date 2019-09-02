Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of August 6, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111905- #111913 in the amount of $193,119.75
- Approval of Claims Checks #111914 – #111980 in the amount of $191,626.20 and Approval of Claims Checks #112044 – #112094 in the amount of $227,476.72 Manual Checks #112041- #112043 in the amount of $1,230.00
- Set Public Hearings – 2020 Property Tax Levies (AB 2940)
- Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2941)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #4, ACI Inc. (AB 2939) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
