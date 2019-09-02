South Sound Philanthropy Summit Presents “Next Gen” Philanthropy

Submitted by Emily Happy, Association of Fundraising Professionals South Sound.

Association of Fundraising Professionals South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council are pleased to announce the 7th annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Unleash the power of philanthropy on Sept. 27

Development and planned giving professionals, financial and estate planners, attorneys and philanthropists from across the region will convene at University of Washington-Tacoma’s Philip Hall, located at 1918 Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to “Unite to Unleash the Power of Philanthropy.”

Renowned keynote speakers include Michael Moody, Ph.D., cultural sociologist and author, on “Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving.” His work has been featured in The New York Times and Forbes. Kristen Corning Bedford, nonprofit consultant and author, will present “A Generous Heart: How Feminist Philanthropy is Changing the Culture of Giving.” Victoria Woodards, Mayor of City of Tacoma, will offer a special lunchtime address.

A Next Generation Expert Panel will provide practical applications on how to successfully engage the next generation in philanthropy, moderated by Greater Tacoma Community Foundation’s VP of Communication and former NPR radio host, Megan Sukys.

Continental breakfast, lunch and a happy hour beverage provided. Happy Hour reception to follow from 3 – 4 p.m. at Harmon Brewing. Early bird pricing ends Friday, September 6. Special pricing available for members of Association of Fundraising Professionals and South Sound Planned Giving Council. For more information or to register, please visit: bit.ly/2TCcxes.

Generous event sponsors make the Summit possible, and many thanks go to Presenting Sponsors CHI Franciscan Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, and Wells Fargo; Corporate Sponsors The Alford Group, Campbell & Company, Community Foundation of South Puget Sound, Eisenhower Carlson, and Johnson Stone Pagano; and Supporting Sponsors Advancement Consulting, Community Health Care, Financial Insights, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Lavine, and MultiCare.

Space is limited. Save a seat today for the South Sound Philanthropy Summit’s renowned keynotes, expert panels and round table discussions, networking, camaraderie, learning and growth.