Lakewood Planning Commission Public Hearing Set For Sept. 4

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for amendments to Lakewood Municipal Code Titles 3, 12, 17 and 18A on September 4, 2019 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

All persons may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: September 4, 2019

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

The amendments completely replace the current Municipal Code Title 18A (Land Use & Development Code) and make related edits to Municipal Code Chapters 3, 12, and 17 in order to improve readability and useabililty, come into conformance with recent court decisions, update references to and compliance with state and federal law, incorporate administrative policies, and incorporate language to anticipate new ideas and land use types not currently in use.

A copy of the application materials is available for inspection in the Community & Economic Development Department at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The staff report will be available for inspection as well at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing at cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager (Special Projects), City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us