Back Alley Reveals – Curb Appeal or Alley Repel?

If you are selling your home, you definitely want to have curb appeal. Curb appeal is the drive by attraction of a home to potential buyers who might be touring a neighborhood looking to purchase. The initial appeal of a home often results in an appointment to see a home and the purchase. Generally, people tend to keep up the appearances of their homes even if the property is not now nor soon to be on the market.

A better indicator of a home, it’s condition, and attractiveness is a drive-by through the alley. In many communities, like Lakewood, there are no alleys. Alleys can give a down-home look, a look of peace and beauty, a feeling of neglect, a feeling of comfort, or a feeling of charm . . . or anywhere in between.

Garage and workshop.

On Labor Day weekend, my wife Peg and I took a small eight block tour of homes strictly from the alley. Peg enjoyed the juxtaposition of colors, nature, shapes, different plant pots, things hung on the wall and tidiness of lined up refuse containers. She even liked the different “floors” of the back drives and gardens: smooth concrete, tidy gravel, or paving blocks. Every texture, hue, shade, and tint added interest.

Sometimes the front of a home gives a Sunday-go-to-meeting feeling, and sometimes the rear alley view gives a comfortable sweatpants and house slippers warm and tenderhearted aura about it. The actual value of a home, seems to have only a rare connection to possibilities passers by see.

Here are six alley views (all from the same Tacoma North end neighborhood. Which one would be representational of you and your comfort level?

Two old lawn chairs and plastic foot stools.

Shrubs, flowers, privacy fence, and gate.

Outdoor BBQ area.

Beautiful gate, flowers and orderly containers for recycling, waste, and yard waste.

Private bench, off street parking, and flowers.

