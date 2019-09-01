Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma resume after Labor Day

TACOMA – Overnight lane and ramp closures necessary for HOV construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife will resume after Labor Day. Contractor crews are building a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge and are finishing an auxiliary lane on southbound I-5 near South 38th Street.

20th Street East in Fife reopens Sept. 5

Crews will reopen 20th Street East in Fife in time for the morning commute of Thursday, Sept. 5. The street has been closed since early July to accommodate equipment necessary for pier shaft work on the new bridge.

While the around-the-clock closure will no longer be in place, drivers who use 20th Street East will continue to see daytime alternating one-way traffic and overnight closures.

Ramp and lane closures for the week of Sept. 2:

Monday, Sept. 2

No work scheduled for Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers should note that if the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is closed, the exit to SR 167 will remain open. The two exits will not be closed simultaneously.

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

One lane of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

One lane of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 5

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 6

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.