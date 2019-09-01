Happy Labor Day from WorkForce Central

All of us at WorkForce Central want to wish you a happy Labor Day, and take the time to recognize one of the most important facets of our Pierce County community: our workforce.

This year, we launched Power Up Pierce (the initiative for our bold goals) in an effort to support and develop our workforce and strengthen our community. During the year of 2019, we’ve spearheaded several projects aimed at meeting our numbers for year one.

It’s still early days in our six-year plan, but here are a few examples of what we’ve done so far:

Bold Goal 1: Reduce the number of young adults (16-24) who are not in school and are not working by half . We partnered with Palmer Scholars to create the Palmer Pathways Initiative, a scholarship and mentorship program for young adults who are not in school or working, but who want to pursue post-secondary education or training —especially in the trades.

Coming soon: In January we will open the Parkland Career Center, which will feature a pre-apprenticeship program in the construction trades, young adult internship opportunities, and a resource room.

Bold Goal 2: Reduce the number of adults (25-64) without a high school diploma or equivalent by half. We’re working closely with Pierce County’s adult basic education providers, and together, we hired an adult basic education navigator whose job is to help adults who want to get their diploma or GED find a program that works for them.

Also, for the first time ever, Clover Park Technical College began offering GED prep classes at our WorkSource Pierce center in Tacoma this summer.

We’re excited for what’s ahead and thankful for all the people and partnerships that make this work possible.

Enjoy the long holiday weekend!