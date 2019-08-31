TMP to host The Addams Family Musical

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its first musical of the 2019-2020 Season, TMP’s National and International Award-Winning THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This magnificently macabre musical comedy is “a visually satisfying rib-tickling, lunatic musical that will entertain you to death!” (Toronto Press).

The Addams Family plays September 13 – October 6, 2019 (Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 PM; Sundays, 2:00 PM; Saturdays, Sept. 28 & Oct 5, 2:00 PM_

About the Show

The Addams Family is known from TV, film, and comics. The musical is based on cartoon characters created by Charles Addams in the 1930’s and features in the 1960’s television show and 1991 movie.

The Addams Family musical features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

Meet The Addams Family

Rafe Wadleigh (Gomez Addams)

Rafe is a music teacher at Charles Wright Academy. He grew up in a theater household, performing each summer with his family in the summer stock company his father founded at WSU. Past roles at TMP include The Addams Family (Gomez), Scarlet Pimpernel (Chauvelin), Evita (Che “Everyman”),Nine (Guido Contini), Guys and Dolls (Skye Masterson), She Loves Me (Kodaly), and South Pacific(Emile). Rafe won ‘Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family(AACTFest 2017).

Linda Palacios (Morticia Addams)

Linda attended California State University Long Beach where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Theater Performance. Past TMP roles include Mamma Mia (Donna Sheridan), The Addams Family(Morticia), Catch Me If You Can (Paula Abignale), Footloose (Ethel McCormick). Scarlet Pimpernel,Other credits include Lamb of God (Mary, Mother of Christ), I’ll Be Home for Christmas (Stella), andYou Can’t Take It with You (Reba). Linda was recently the Educational Director at TMP and teaches theater to 4th and 5th grade children for the Steilacoom School District.

John Kelleher (Uncle Fester)

Jonathan Bill (Lurch)

Savana Masako Smith (Wednesday Addams)

Howy Howard (Pugsley)

Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson (Grandma)

Meet The Beinekes

Jake Atwood (Lucas Beineke)

Michele Bettinger (Alice Beineke)

Erik Furuheim (Mal Beineke)

Meet The Addams Family Ancestors

Corissa DeVerse (Nurse)

Kekoa Dilay (Soldier)

Nick Fitzgerald (Gambler)

Lindsay Hovey (Bride)

John Miller (Caveman)

Emily Saletan (Flapper)

Justin Silver (Puritan)

Cameron Waters (Conquistador)

Chailia Wendland (Saloon Girl)

TMP’s Creative Team

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

John Chenault (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Where

THE ADDAMS FAMILY plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA.

Ticket Prices

Adults $31.00

Senior, Military, Students $29.00

Children (12 and under) $22.00

Groups of 10 or more $27.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Check Out This FREE Event for The Addams Family

BEHIND THE CURTAIN! AT TMP – WITH THE CAST & CREW OF The Addams Family on Sunday, Sept. 8, 7:00 PM (90 minutes in length). Free Event, No Tickets Required. General Seating.

Go BEHIND THE CURTAIN for a sneak peek of an entertaining and FREE preview presentation before The Addams Family Musical. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how our costumes, makeup, set, music, and rehearsal hours all come together to create this production.

UPCOMING MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS

Elf the Musical, November 29 – December 22, 2019

Beehive the Musical, January 24 – February 16, 2020

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, March 13 – April 5, 2020

All Shook Up, May 8 – 31, 2020

Singin’ In the Rain, July 10 – August 2, 2020

(Note: Mainstage Productions are Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30 PM and Sundays, 2:00 PM. Saturdays, 2:00 PM final two weekends of each production.)

UPCOMING TMP FAMILY THEATER PRODUCTIONS

Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical, October 12 – 20, 2019

Junie B Jones, February 22 – March 1, 2020

Seussical The Musical TYA, April 18 – 26, 2020

(Note: TMP Family Theater Productions are Saturdays, 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.)