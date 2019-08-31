The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is here. Is Pierce County ready?

By Leave a Comment

The topic of Automation is polarizing. Pundits are generally split between hailing the technology as a road map to future prosperity and issuing strong warnings about a future without work.

The reality likely falls somewhere in between, but many Pierce County jobs could become obsolete in the near future.

Join WorkForce Central on Sept. 26 for a round table with the brightest minds in education, business, community and workforce development to find out what we need to do to prepare workers for the threat — and opportunity — of automation in the workforce.

Reserve Your Tickets Now

Tickets only $25.00 and include refreshments. Seating is limited so register now while tickets are still available!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *