Celebrate the opening of the Lakewood Colonial Plaza

Work is complete on our Colonial Plaza project and Motor Avenue has reopened to vehicle traffic. If you haven’t driven the new stretch of roadway between Gravelly Lake Drive and Whitman Avenue in the city’s Colonial District, we highly recommend you do!

This project first of its kind in the city and the first major project completed since the 2018 adoption of the Lakewood Downtown Plan. To celebrate these milestones we’re having a party and you’re invited!

Join us Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Plaza for a ribbon cutting and to enjoy live entertainment from “Baking with Julia”, market vendors, a car show, food trucks, kids karaoke and more.

This is a family friendly event, so bring the kids and help us “break in” our newest public gathering space!