Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Aug. 30 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 3, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – September 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – October 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – September 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Steilacoom Historical School District:

School started on Thursday August 29th. Please watch out for children walking to and from school or waiting for buses. Additionally, please adhere to rules governing passing school buses and speed limits in school zones.

Beware of Scammers:

Scammers are targeting utility customers, employees, religious worshipers, etc in a gift card scam, warns the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The Town of Steilacoom does not give out email addresses of customers to any outside organizations. The Town will never do any funding by asking customers, employees, or any member of the general public to purchase gift cards.

Posing as the Mayor, Council members, the Town Administrator, or other Town employee (through an email that looks familiar and legitimate), these scammers ask individuals for gift-card contributions to a good cause or threaten them with utility disconnection unless a gift card is used for payment.

The FTC explains:

The imposter asks you to buy a popular gift card—frequently, iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon—and then asks for the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. Those numbers let the scammer immediately get the money you loaded onto the card. And once that’s done, the scammer and your money are gone, usually without a trace.

You are encouraged to closely evaluate emails that appear to come from a Town official by carefully looking for some typical warning signs. For example, the email address isn’t the one normally used by the Town, and the service provider is different, too. The message may begin with a simple ‘Hi,’ but doesn’t include a recipient’s name. There also may be spelling errors, including the Mayor’s or Administrator’s name.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on rights-of-way maintenance; storm water facility maintenance; traffic control sign cleaning; painted traffic markings; repaired a culvert on Lewis Lane; prepared for and patched Lewis Lane using 8 tons of hot mix; inspected new construction sites; issued rights-of-way permits; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor applied the asphalt overlay this week and began raising utility structures to the current grade. Next week, the contractor will continue raising utility structures and stripe the street in preparation for reopening the roadway.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew turned on the school zone signs; performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; replaced faulty primary wire on Nisqually Street; installed a service in the 1900 block of Rainier Street; assisted the Water Department with a sewer leak on Rainier Street and with work at the intertie on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a water valve in the 700 block of Stevens Street; assisted the Electric Department with a wire repair/replacement project; installed a water meter in the 900 block of Powell Street; repaired a sewer cleanout and cleared the line leading to a residence in the 200 block of Pierce Street; worked with Lakewood Water District to install a new vault on Steilacoom Boulevard; flushed one of the water zones; installed new meters for lots 14, 15, and 16 of the Tasanee development and one in the 500 block of Third Street; inspected new service lines on lot 16 of the Tasanee development; and performed other systems maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; maintained the parks which are experiencing high use due to the nice weather; continued restoration of picnic tables and benches in area parks and at other Town facilities; assisted the Cedar Creek Work Crew and a neighborhood group cleaning up the “Jim Senko” garden in Cormorant Park; assisted with the relocation of the Summer Camp supplies back to Cherrydale School and the Community Center; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

September 13 – Harriet Baskas, Washington on Wheels; Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from the Pacific Northwest.

October 11 – Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?

