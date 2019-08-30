Pierce County School Retirees Association meeting set for Sept. 5

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

Welcome the 2019-2020 School Year by joining other School Retirees for breakfast or coffee at the Spring Lake Cafe. Our first Social Breakfast will be held on Thursday, September 5th at 10:30 am. The Spring Lake Cafe is located at 616 Regents Blvd in Fircrest. Talk with PCSRA Leadership and learn about upcoming events, meetings, and legislation. This “no host” Social is open to all retired educators in Pierce County.

The primary mission of the Pierce County School Retirees Association is to advocate for all Washington State School Retirees. We work to maintain promised pensions and health benefits. We also provide mini-grants to local teachers, scholarships to future educators, and we are active volunteers in our community.

Our Social Breakfast is scheduled for the first Thursday of each month in the academic year. We also hold regular luncheon meetings at the Tacoma LaQuinta featuring interesting speakers and a delicious buffet lunch. Our PCSRA Luncheon Meeting will be held on September 19th at noon. Reservations are recommended.

Take this opportunity to meet with former colleagues and retired friends. Find more information about the PCSRA at the Washington State School Retirees Association website at wssra.org/.