Anderson Island Charity Golf Tournament

Submitted by Anderson Island Community Fitness Center.

The Anderson Island Community Fitness Center will host a Charity Golf Tournament – Fore Fitness on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Riviera Golf Course on Anderson Island.

Anderson Island Community Fitness Center is in the historic Wide Awake Hollow one-room schoolhouse which is part of the Anderson Island Parks and Recreation District.

Join AICFC for Fun & Fitness and Help Us Achieve our Goal of $30,000.

Improved state of the art fitness equipment

Complimentary fitness classes for Seniors and Free Summer Youth Programs

“The free seniors class has been such a wonderful gift for me! The senior class reinforces what I had learned while in physical therapy. Deb Lal, fitness center manager, is a very gentle teacher and does not push beyond your capability. She obviously is very experienced at what she does, and I feel good about myself when I leave the class.” Lori M.

Free Senior Class held at the Archival Building

Other than Anderson Island Community Fitness Center, the closest fitness facilities are located on the mainland. Access to a community fitness facility is of value for those in any age group but is especially important for both seniors and the youth. With so many retired and aging people in the community, providing a physical fitness program open to all seniors is important to improve quality of life. Access to other fitness programs is cost prohibitive to many due to the cost and logistics of taking a ferry to the mainland. Going to a fitness center off island to exercise (3 days a week as recommended for maximal benefit), is timely and costly for the most Anderson Island residents, therefore, it is imperative to provide a fitness facility on the Anderson Island with quality equipment and fitness programs accessible to the Anderson Island community.

Let’s play golf! Your participation in this tournament will help us reach our goals of Phase II in acquiring needed commercial grade cardio equipment and facility improvements. Recently, Phase I has been completed with your donations and we acquired nine Life Fitness Resistance Circuit Series machines that are now in the fitness center and are working wonderfully. Having good equipment and facility improvements will allow us to grow membership and continue to provide FREE Youth and Senior programs and other events & programs, making it an asset our community can enjoy! Pass the word along…invite a relative, tell your friends, and you can even sponsor a golfer! Show up, have fun, and make this tournament a great success! So, join us for some fun and fitness!

Weather Permitting – An Outdoor Class Held at the Andersond Island Community Fitness Center

ONLY $50 TO PLAY GOLF! Sign Up at the Pro Shop or BirdEasePro.com/AICFC

First Prize: Golf for 4 at Snoqualmie Ridge Golf Club – Value $1000

Second Prize: The Home Course Golf in Dupont – Golf for 4 including Golf Cart and Range Balls – Value $250

Auction Item: One Week Stay at Sheraton Grand Los Cabos Hacienda Del Mar – Value $2100

Anderson Island Community Fitness Center – A Non-Profit 501 (c ) 3 Organization, 10804 Eckenstam-Johnson Road, Anderson Island WA 98303 253-884-3059 or call 253-241-0359 for tournament information.

www.AndersonIslandCFC.org BirdEasePro.com/AICFC