Submitted by Lacey Kuckelman.

New gymnastics studio Zenith West Gymnastics is now open to the public. Zenith West Gymnastics first opened their doors (33 Montana Ave., Tacoma WA, 98409) for a soft opening on July 13. The 12,000 sqft. space features 20 ft. ceilings, state-of-the-art equipment, and is open to gymnasts from crawling age up to 18 years old. Zenith West will continue to be open for limited hours until the official Grand Opening on September 7, 11 AM to 2 PM. The new gym has been specifically designed to train multi-level programs from elite athletes to recreational and preschool classes.

With the opening of Zenith West Gymnastics, Owner and Head Coach Lacey Kuckelman sought to create a space with the personality and atmosphere that she had always dreamed of infusing into a gym—the highest quality fueled with passion and fun energy. Her goal is to awaken the potential in every young gymnast by creating a fun and lively atmosphere where they strive for excellence. The gym is also inclusive for parents—Zenith West is connected to a fitness club, which Zenith West coaches encourage parents to make use of while their children are in practice.

“I remember as an 8-year-old sitting in my mom’s 88’ Oldsmobile on our way to gymnastics practice and saying to my mom—I’m going to open my own gym someday. As a gymnast, I was taught be courageous and push past my limits. I wanted to give gymnasts a place to grow and become whoever they want to be. I watched my mom struggle as a single mom and I saw how people looked at us because we were poor. I wanted to prove to myself and the world that I could make my dream come true,” said Owner and Head Coach Lacey Kuckelman. “Last March, I toured this commercial space and I remember mentally claiming it. It has beautiful windows all around and blue paint, matching my imagination as a child exactly. It was meant to be.”

Lacey also credits Co-founder and Co-Head Coach, Georgia Innocenzi, in making Zenith West a reality. Georgia grew up in her family’s gym, training for her own elite gymnastics career beginning at the age of 3. She became an international elite gymnast at the age of 15 and went on to become a star gymnast for the University of Utah. In her college career, Georgia won every major Pac-12 award, was a 16-time All-American, an NCAA Bar Champion and won the AAI Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast in 2015—considered the Heisman Trophy for gymnastics. Georgia has accomplished everything a gymnast could wish of achieving and is a wonderful example to all her young athletes.

In addition to their shared lifelong love of gymnastics, both Georgia and Lacey had influential coaches that helped them become the gymnasts, and the people, that they are today. Together, Georgia and Lacey are dedicated to sharing their passion for gymnastics with young athletes while also encouraging them to be well-rounded human beings with this simple, but powerful message: nothing can stop you from making your dreams come true.

About Zenith West Gymnastics

Zenith West Gymnastics is dedicated to providing a home for gymnasts and creating a space where they feel loved and supported. With over 30 years of combined experience, Founders Lacey Kuckelman and Georgia Innocenzi have the skills and expertise necessary to prepare club members for college-level athletic programs. Zenith West is a newly renovated 12,000 square foot facility (33 Montana Ave., Tacoma, WA 98409) that safely integrates both recreational and competitive athletic programs. For more information on Zenith West Gym, visit their website at www.zenithwestgym.com.