Whalen to Run for Pierce County Council in 2020

LAKEWOOD, WA – Lakewood Deputy Mayor and local attorney Jason Whalen will run for the Pierce County Council in District 6 in 2020.

Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson, who currently represents District 6, has endorsed Whalen.

Jason Whalen

“After ten years on the Lakewood City Council, leadership roles on the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, service on the Pierce County Regional Council, over 27 years of legal advocacy for individuals and local businesses, and background as a local business owner and U.S. Army veteran, I am well prepared to contribute to Pierce County’s forward progress. I will work to create more and better jobs for our region, improved infrastructure to address growth, and will advocate for solutions to address our housing, mental health, and substance abuse challenges,” Whalen said.

“I look forward to providing practical solutions and supporting good management practices in Pierce County government.”

To learn more about the Campaign to Elect Whalen for Pierce County Council, visit www.Whalen4Council.com.