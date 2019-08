The September 13-15, 2019 Lakewood Film, Arts & Book Festival will include a free raffle for a variety of art-related prizes.

Win an instructional video set on painting and writing or a set of watercolor pens.

Get your free raffle tickets at the festival entrance. Drawing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15. You do not need to be present to win.

The Lakewood Film, Arts & Book Festival will be at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood WA 98499.