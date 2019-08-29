Lakewood Elks charity event

Submitted by Yvonne K.

This Friday evening, August 30, the Lakewood Elks will be hosting a comedy event. ALL are invited to this show with three headliners, Kermit Apio, Maryanne Riley, and Chase Mayers.

You can buy your tickets in advance for $10, or at the door for $15. The show will begin at 9 after bingo. The kitchen and the lounge will be open. This event will take place at the Lakewood Elks, 6313 75th Street West, Lakewood WA.

All proceeds go to help various charities. Hope to see you there.