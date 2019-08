A Labor Day Festival at Heidelberg Park (1902 South Tyler in Tacoma) will play host to a U.S. Air Force versus U.S. Army Softball Game on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

The Festival runs from 10 am to 5 pm and includes Food Vendors, Arts & Crafts and Music, in addition to the softball game.

Sponsors include the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership, Sound Sound Business Partner and Buffalo Soldiers Museum. Learn more here.