The Parkland-Lakewood Masonic Lodge No. 299 and Spanaway Masonic Lodge No. 83 are teaming to co-sponsor a Summer Swimming Pool Party on Friday, August 30, 2019 (6-9 pm) at the Lakewood Best Western, 6125 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Admission can be had for $10. Member Brother Gene Giegoldt is hosting the party.