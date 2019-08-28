Images of Aging looks at love after losing a spouse

Older adults can take many different paths after a spouse passes away. The months and years pass and eventually a day-to-day rhythm develops. And sometimes the unexpected comes along.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering free admission to “I’ll See You In My Dreams” as part of their Images of Aging film series. The showing of this Sundance Film Festival hit is Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10:45 a.m.

Tickets for “I’ll See You In My Dreams” are free and must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Pierce County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600. This film is Rated PG-13 for suggestive comment.

This touching 2015 film explores how one widow, comfortable as she is with her life, is encouraged by her friends to stay active. She also experiences chance meetings with people who lead her on new adventures and eventually change her life.

“I’ll See You In My Dreams” follows Carol Petersen, a former songstress and widow of 20 years, and her routine and orderly life. Then loneliness begins to set in and her friends try to support her and take her out to meet others. In addition to developing new relationships, the film explores family interactions with Carol’s daughter who visits and finds it difficult to see her mother so active.

“Quite often Hollywood doesn’t do a particularly good job of depicting seniors in a realistic way,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “In that sense, this film is unusual. It serves as a reminder that for seniors there is always more life to be lived, no matter the circumstances. When we embrace that attitude there’s no telling what can happen.”

As part of their Family Caregiver Support Program, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers each film in the Images of Aging series free and open to the public. Tickets are available one month prior to showing and must be obtained in advance. Seats are general admission. For more information call the ADRC at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.