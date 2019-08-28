Hollywood Epic and Russian Thriller Set for Sep 14 FAB Fest at McGavick Center

On Saturday, Sep 14, the Lakewood Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest will be featuring two outstanding, award winning films based on true events.

The first film “The Death of Stalin” is the brilliantly acted and critically acclaimed story concerning the rush by Stalin’s comrades to save the government and their own skins following his sudden death in 1953. The outstanding cast features Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev, Jason Issacs as Field Marshall Zhukov and Olga Kurylenko as Yudina. The film, directed by Oscar nominated Armando Iannucci, plays at 4 pm and is rated R. Rated 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second film plays at 7 pm and features the intense, beautifully filmed epic “Khartoum”. The film chronicles the historical events of 1885 when a Muslim uprising threatens Egyptian control of the Sudan. In an ill-fated attempt to calm the situation, Britain sends the famous General Charles “Chinese” Gordon to assess the situation. Charlton Heston plays Gordon and Lawrence Olivier plays the Muslim leader Muhammad Ahmad the self proclaimed “Mahdi” (The Expected One). This sweeping epic is rated PG-13 and also stars the dashing Richard Johnson the original actor picked to play 007.

Admission and parking are Free. All seating is on a first come basis. Doors open at noon and a concession stand will be available. Come early and enjoy the author and art exhibits before the films. The McGavick Center address is 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Bldg 23.

Also, Free drawings for RAM and Applebee’s gift cards will take place before each film.

For a Complete Film Schedule and more FABulous details go to: www.lakewoodfestival.org

FAB, your weekend location for fun and entertainment