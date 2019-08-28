Concrete pours, paving on Stadium Way between Division and Tacoma Avenues

Crews are finishing the construction for this summer in the N. 1st St./N. E Street closure near Stadium High School. They will do more concrete pours during the week, and then pave Stadium Way from Tacoma Avenue to Division Avenue on Aug. 29 and 30. To support the asphalt paving, the work zone will extend onto one lane on Tacoma Avenue. The contractor plans to open up Stadium Way from Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue on Sept. 4 before the first day of school. They will return to complete the remaining construction in front of Stadium High School next summer.

In Hilltop, the contractor is coordinating with Tacoma Public Utilities to tie-in the water service at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 18th St. This water connection work will take place on Aug. 29 between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. The contractor obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma for the night-time work. In addition, crews continue utility work at MLK Jr. Way and S. 8th St. and at MLK Jr. Way and S. 16th St. Crews continue to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th Street to S. 15th Street.

Looking ahead, the contractor will install underground utilities in front of Tacoma General Hospital beginning the week of Sept. 9. Crews will not be working on the Labor Day weekend.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Stadium Way, N. Tacoma Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 16th Street, and S. 8th Street.

When

Week of Aug. 26

Where

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. The truck detour is 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 8th St. – northbound lane closure at S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 8th St. is closed to the alley on the west side of MLK Jr. Way.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 16th St. intersection – southbound lane closure. Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed from S. 15th St. to S. 16th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 14th Street and S. 15th Street — lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.