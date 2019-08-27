TCC, Evergreen Sign Liberal Arts Program MOU

Tacoma Community College (TCC) and The Evergreen State College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinstate the Liberal Arts Early Access Program (LaEAP). The program gives TCC students the opportunity to take classes at Evergreen’s Tacoma campus at no additional charge while attending TCC.

LaEAP is a partnership for TCC students completing an Associate of Arts Direct Transfer (DTA) degree and interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degrees in Liberal arts. Eligible students attend classes at Evergreen State College Tacoma while completing an Associate of Arts DTA degree from Tacoma Community College. Students will attend the Evergreen “Lyceum” with third- and fourth-year Evergreen students. Lyceum consists of a combination of interdisciplinary lectures and small group learning activities.

“The Evergreen Liberal Arts Early Access Program creates access and opportunity for students to attend Evergreen State College – Tacoma for one to two quarters,” said TCC Human Services Instructor Dr. Bridgette Agpaoa Ryder. “TCC students can attend classes at a nationally recognized Liberal Arts College and earn Tacoma Community College credit towards a transfer degree.”

LaEAP program offerings for 2019-2020 include: English 103, Writing about Literature (fall quarter), CMST 110, Multicultural Communication (winter quarter), and Sociology 299, Individual Research (spring quarter).