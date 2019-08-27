SR 512 bridge deck repairs bring overnight ramp closures at I-5 interchange

LAKEWOOD – Starting Tuesday, August 27, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will perform routine bridge deck repairs on State Route 512 at the Interstate 5 interchange that will require two nights of sequential lane and ramp closures.

From 10 p.m., Aug. 27 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, crews will close the two left lanes of westbound State Route 512 approaching South Tacoma Way.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, crews will close the following:

The right lane of westbound SR 512 between Steele Street and South Tacoma Way;

The westbound SR 512 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

The northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 512 will close.

Once the work in the westbound direction is complete, the westbound lane and ramps will reopen. Crews will then close the right lane of eastbound SR 512 in the same area. The ramp from eastbound SR 512 to northbound I-5 will close. Drivers will follow signed detours during the ramp closures.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.