Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt Champagne Brunch set for Sept. 22

Submitted by South Sound Democrats.

Tickets are now available for the inaugural South Sound Democrats Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt Champagne Brunch on Sunday, September 22 at Pacific Lutheran University’s Chris Knutzen Hall.

The event is a joint fundraiser sponsored by multiple Pierce County Legislative Districts.

A pre-event reception will start at 10 AM with U.S. Congress members & candidates.

With a Live Auction, Powerful Community Leaders, including one of our favorite inspiring speakers, Erin Jones, former Assistant State Superintendent, Consultant and Inspirational Equity Instructor, Plus Attorney General Bob Ferguson, State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, and Tina Podlodowski, WSDCC Chair with Desiree Finch as our Master of Ceremonies – plus many more exciting speakers.

The food is always excellent at this venue! Schedule as follows:

Check-In – 9:30 – 10:45 AM

Reception – 10:00 AM

Brunch & Live auction – 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

Don’t miss this great day together to organize and activate for the critical 2019-20 election year – Supporting candidates for County Council, Port, School Board and Commission offices.

Tickets are $50 for the Reception at 10 AM and $50 for the Brunch at 11 AM.

Purchase Tickets: tinyurl.com/LD2Brunch