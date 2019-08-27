Lakewood Senior Players Want You

Submitted by Bill McClelland.

The Lakewood Senior Players, sponsored by The Lakewood Playhouse, is a troupe of senior actors, who perform for convalescent homes, senior centers and the like, offering programs of approximately 45 minutes in length. The shows consist of jokes, skits, an occasional song of sorts and lots of laughs. Our shows change every month, each with a seasonal theme. We perform with script in hand, so if you are worried about memorizing lines – don’t!

Our membership is open to seniors who are looking for an opportunity to perform with a fun and friendly group. You don’t have to have any experience, simply a smile in your heart and a desire to help bring it to our audiences. We rehearse on Thursday mornings for two to three hours and perform two – three shows per month.

We are actively looking for new members (especially men). Anyone interested in joining a great troupe of amateur player who are quite adept at bringing laughter to folks who need it, or just for more information (you know, for a friend), please contact Bill McClelland at (707) 980-5407. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you onstage with us.