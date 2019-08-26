Take Steps to Prevent Homelessness

Submitted by St. Vincent de Paul Tacoma Pierce.

WALK to Prevent Homelessness Saturday, Sept. 28th at Wright Park in Tacoma and take STEPS to help keep families in their homes.

St. Vincent de Paul’s HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION PROGRAM helps our Neighbors in Need by funding basic needs, such as rent & utilities.

Register Today! Sign up as a Walker, or Join a Team or Conference. It’s family-friendly and all are welcome.

Did you know? Last year, SVdP provided more than $430,000 in direct financial assistance to more than 17,000 families in Pierce County. Blessings!