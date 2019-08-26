Oakbrook Park is approved

Oakbrook Property LLC has applied for preliminary plat and planned development district (PDD) approval to subdivide 2.83 acres located at 7701 Ruby Drive SW into sixteen single family lots. The proposal is approved subject to conditions.

Andrea Bell, City of Lakewood Associate Planner, provided an overview of the city’s PDD requirements and summary of the staff report. Staff has determined that the proposed project provides all the necessary required elements. With conditions, the project is in compliance with the Land Use code, Subdivision Code, PPD overlay, and the comprehensive plan.

Read the full report at the City’s website.