Calling volunteers to help build playground equipment

The Clover Park Kiwanis Club is seeking volunteers to help with the installation of new playground equipment at Kiwanis Park off Bridgeport Way.

The group will be at the park Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 installing new playground equipment with the help of playground experts.

This is an exciting project for the civic organization and the city. The club’s membership selected a signature project: install new, safe play structures at the park that bears its name. It then went to work raising the $60,000 needed to purchase the new equipment.

With the money raised, the city has agreed to prepare the site for installation, including providing the wood chips to cover the ground once complete.

The next step is to install the playground to provide a safe, fun place for our children to play. Please consider volunteering to help see this accomplished.

Contact Bart Dalton, volunteer coordinator with the Clover Park Kiwanis Club to sign up as an individual or a group to help Sept. 28, 2019. He can be reached at his Edward Jones office: 253-581-3863.