Women’s Cross Country coming to Pierce College this fall

Starting this fall, Pierce College will add a Women’s Cross Country team to its roster of intercollegiate sports offerings. This program will become the college’s fifth women’s intercollegiate sport.

“We are very excited to bring women’s cross country to Pierce College,” said Athletics Director Duncan Stevenson. “The sport has been on our radar for several years, as a logical addition to Raider Athletics. The South Sound area has a history of strong high school girls running programs. We also have one of the premier cross-country courses in the state next door at Fort Steilacoom Park. For us, this is a natural.”

The team will compete in a full schedule of 8 to 10 meets during the fall season, concluding with the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 9, 2019.

Pierce College has hired Danny Richards as head coach of the team. Richards comes to Pierce after spending the past six years as head coach of the girls cross country team at Stadium High School in Tacoma. During his time as coach, his teams won three Pierce County League titles, and qualified for the Washington State Championships three times.

“My goal is to support every student-athlete at whatever their individual ability level may be, and to help bring out their very best,” Richards said.

The team will continue to accept new runners through the beginning of fall quarter. Current and prospective students interested in trying out for the team can fill out a prospective athlete form.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.