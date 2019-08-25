Stormwater treatment pond to be constructed near 104th Street East and Woodland Avenue East intersection

Motorists should expect delays near the 104th Street East and Woodland Avenue East intersection starting Aug. 26 while a stormwater treatment pond is constructed near the southeast corner of the intersection. Construction is expected to be completed in late November.

The contractor, Ceccanti Inc., is expected to work Monday to Friday. Motorists should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the project site, and consider adding extra travel time and using alternate routes.

The pond will remove sediment and pollutants from stormwater before it enters Woodland Creek. This is part of a larger effort by Pierce County to improve the water quality within Clarks Creek. Woodland Creek drains into Clarks Creek. The pond will be fenced upon completion. It will not be open for public access.

This project costs approximately $1.7 million and is funded from local funds and grants from the Washington State Department of Ecology.

A project webpage is at www.piercecountywa.gov/woodlandcreek.