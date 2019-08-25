Overnight rail work closes access from I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Aug. 27

DUPONT – In an effort to enhance traffic flows and keep vehicles a safe distance from the train tracks adjacent to Interstate 5 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Washington State Department of Transportation striping crews will refresh permanent pavement markings Tuesday night, Aug. 27.

During the work, crews will close access from both directions of I-5 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Wilmington Drive and Barksdale Avenue at exit #119 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

I-5 drivers exiting to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to Center Drive exit #118 and follow a signed detour. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.