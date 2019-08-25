Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near JBLM for week of Aug. 26

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord have multiple overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of Aug. 26 for striping, drainage, electrical and guardrail work.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All lanes in both directions of I-5 re-open at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Aug. 26

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.