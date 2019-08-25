Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Overnight lane and ramp closures continue on Interstate 5 in Tacoma as crews work towards opening connecting HOV lanes at State Route 16, and advance work on a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

During the week of Aug. 26, in addition to overnight ramp closures, nighttime drivers will see up to two lanes closed on both directions of I-5 from L Street to M Street.

Ramp closures:

Monday, Aug. 26

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers should note that if the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is closed, the exit to SR 167 will remain open.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers should note that if the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is closed, the exit to SR 167 will remain open.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should note that if the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is closed, the exit to SR 167 will remain open.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 29

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. Drivers should note that if the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is closed, the exit to SR 167 will remain open.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.