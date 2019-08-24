Tips for caring for people with Alzheimer’s

Almost 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today. Researchers worldwide are scrambling to find a cure as they estimate that number to rise to 14 million before the year 2050.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) is hosting a new series of the popular seminar “Oh My Gosh – Now What?” The 6-part series will begin on Sept. 9, and is designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, families, caregivers and others focusing on the initial journey of memory loss.

Attendees will learn about warning signs, symptoms, managing behaviors, disease progression, legal concerns, financial issues and local resources. All sessions will be held Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bonney Lake Senior Center, located at 19304 Bonney Lake Blvd. E.

The upcoming schedule for sessions includes:

Sept. 9 – What is Dementia? What are the warning signs?

Sept. 16 – How does the disease progress? What should I expect?

Sept. 23 – How do I start the conversation? How do I cope with the shock?

Sept. 30 – What are the typical moods and behaviors? How do I manage them?

Oct. 7 – How do I pay for care? What are the legal things I should do?

Oct. 14 – Where can I turn for help? What are the resources I can rely on?

Sessions are free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. Discussions are led by ADR case managers who specialize in providing practical support to individuals and families coping with memory loss.

“We all value our memories,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “In fact, 82% of seniors say it’s important to have their thinking or memory checked, but only 16% say they receive regular cognitive assessments. That puts an enormous burden on spouses, families and friends to watch for the tell-tail signs of confusion and/or memory loss.”

“Oh My Gosh – Now What?” is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). For additional information about the series call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.