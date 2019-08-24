SSMCP seeks consulting and banking partners

The South Sound Military & Communities Partnership (SSMCP) is seeking bids for professional services from professional consulting firms (hereinafter called “Consultant”) to Expand conservation banking and conservation partnering opportunities in Thurston County. Requests For Proposals (RFPs) can be found here.

The City of Lakewood will act as the project sponsor. The SSMCP will serve as the project coordinator, and as the point of contact for consulting services. Following selection, the consultant will prepare a coordinated Work Plan including a refined scope, schedule, budget, and project organization chart.

Ensuring military installations can coexist with local communities requires developing mutually acceptable community strategies that can implement adjustments that promote community growth while remaining compatible with military training and operations. Listed Endangered and Threatened Species and their habitat requirements limit the scope of training on JBLM. The Army has negotiated voluntary restrictions on military training with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). JBLM is legally required to have these restrictions and to actively participate in the recovery of listed endangered species. The project goal is to reduce listed species encroachment on JBLM by identifying ways to support and encourage conservation actions off-post.

Proposals will identify conservation organizations to cooperatively develop additional conservation banks, programs, and regulations that protect endangered species and preserve critical habitat on JBLM, Pierce County, and in Thurston County.

Submittals must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at 6000 Main Street SW, 3rd floor, Lakewood, Wash., 98499, by 4:30 pm PST on Friday, 6 September, 2019. In order to be considered, qualifications and proposals must be received by this date and time. The City of Lakewood reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.

The City of Lakewood does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, sex, age, or marital status. The selected vendor must be able to demonstrate EEO/ADA compliance.

For additional information, contact Bill Adamson, Program Director for the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership (SSMCP), at 253.983.7772 or e-mail badamson@cityoflakewood.us.