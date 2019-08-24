Lakewood Film, Art & Book Fest is Sept. 13-15, 2019

Once again this year the Lakewood Film, Art & Book Fest will take over the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College.

This year’s event runs Friday to Sunday, Sept. 13 to 15, 2019. Admission is free; a concession stand offers popcorn and other snacks for purchase.

The festival’s opening film is “The Last King of Scotland”, which airs Friday at 1 p.m. This film tells the incredible story of Idi Amin, the former dictator of Uganda. It chronicles a young white doctor on a Ugandan medical mission who, in a twist of fate, becomes entangled with one of the world’s most barbaric figures and the famous Israeli raid on Entebbe Airport.

Actor Forest Whitaker won “Best Actor” or his portrayal of Amin.

Saturday’s featured film is “Ratatouille”, an Academy Award-winning animated film of a rat and a young chef – a perfect film for audiences of all ages. Attendees 12 and under will be given free popcorn for this screening and everyone in attendance will be eligible for a raffle drawing before the film for a RAM or Applebees gift card.

Come early before the films begin to view submitted art for the juried art show, and to meet local authors. Make sure to be there Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. to hear renowned local author, radio personality and humorist Dorothy Wilhelm read from her latest book “True Tales of Puget Sound”.

Film schedule

Friday

1 p.m.” The Last King of Scotland”

4 p.m.: “Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

7 p.m.: “Midnight in Paris”

Saturday

1 p.m.: “Ratatouille”

4 p.m.: “The Death of Stalin”

7 p.m.: “Khartoum”

Sunday

1 p.m.: “Brooklyn”

7 p.m.: “Casablanca”

To see a full schedule of events, including which authors will be on hand, visit the Lakewood FAB website.