Biloxi Blues coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Opening Show of our 81st Anniversary Season with “Biloxi Blues!” The sequel to last year’s Hit “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” and the second part of Neil Simon’s Autobiographical Trilogy, this installment sees his alter ego, Eugene Morris Jerome, sent to Boot Camp in Biloxi, Mississippi during the early years of World War II.

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm September 13 through October 6. Performances will be September 13th through October 6th with two Special “Pay What You Can” Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, September 12th and 19th. Our Ticket Prices are $27.00 (General Admission), $24.00 (Military & Seniors) and $21.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “Biloxi Blues” will drop you right into the middle of Part Two of Neil Simon’s autobiographical trilogy: the portrait of a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about Life and Love with a capital ‘L’ along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.

“Biloxi Blyes” will be directed by John Olive, who helmed last year’s production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and who also served as the Playhouse’s very first Managing Artistic Director in the early 1980s!

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Drew Bates (Returning as Eugene from year’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs”), Ethan Penland (Hennesey), Lucas Gomez (Wyckowski), Cassie Jo Fastabend (Daisy), Devan Malone (Rowena), George Blanchard (Epstein), Travis Martinez (Selridge), Aaron Mohs-Hale (Carney), and John Munn (Sgt.Toomey).

ABOUT THE SHOW: “The Author of ‘The Odd Couple’ Take You Back to Where It All Began”

When we last met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930’s Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about Life and Love with a capital ‘L’ along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.

A NOTE to OUR AUDIENCES: This Production Includes Mature Military Language and Conversations of an Adult Nature. Parental Guidance is Suggested.