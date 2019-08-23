Susanne Bacon Reads at the Topside Coffee Cabin

Why does somebody in Wycliff deposit vintage jewelry in the museum curator’s front yard? How can that very same small museum accept a huge inheritance of exhibits without going bust either in space or debt? And what does the Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom have to do with all of this?

The Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom hosts a book event about Susanne Bacon’s fifth and latest Wycliff novel.

Why don’t you come by, grab a cup of coffee or tea and something yummy to munch, while listening to passages from my latest novel, “Haunted Homes”? I will talk about my fifth Wycliff novel and about my Wycliff series at the Topside Coffee Cabin on Wednesday, August 28. As always, you will find real-life people and businesses interwoven into the story. But you will also be drawn back into the early days of Western Washington when there were still paddle steamers in Tacoma and Steilacoom was yet waiting for trains to come through. Seasoned Wycliff novel readers will know that each novel also contains some family recipes of mine in the back of the book.

Local author and columnist Susanne Bacon will read from her novel and discuss her Wycliff novel series with you.

You are more than welcome to ask me questions on my small-town novels – but only to a certain extent, of course. No spoilers, please! Signed copies of “Haunted Homes” are already available in the gift shop section of the Topside Coffee Cabin. And I will bring some fun door prizes. So, join me at the Topside Coffee Cabin, 215 Wilkes St. in Steilacoom on Wednesday, August 28, from 1:00 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. I promise nobody will walk away spooked!