Pierce County Auditor schedules mandatory recount

The Pierce County Auditor will conduct a mandatory recount for the City of Tacoma, Council-at-large, Position No. 7 race.

The recount will begin Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude with the Pierce County Canvassing Board Meeting on Aug. 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

The recount was called by the Pierce County Canvassing Board based on results of the August 6, 2019 Primary Election.

Specific details of the recount are listed below:

Notice of Recount and Meeting of the Canvassing Board

Recount Scope – City of Tacoma, Council-at-large, Position No. 7

Public Meeting – The Canvassing Board of Pierce County, pursuant to chapter 29A.60 RCW, will hold a public meeting at the date and time listed below. This meeting, as well as the recount, is open to the public. Records of these events are maintained in the County Auditor’s Office and are available for public inspection and copying.

Recount Conducted – Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Possible extended hours if needed.

Canvassing Board Meeting and Certification of Recount ? Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 2:30 p.m.

Location ? All meetings and activities will be conducted at Pierce County Election Center, 2501 S 35th Street, Suite C, Tacoma, WA 98409, PierceCountyElections.org,

Elections, 253?798?VOTE (8683).