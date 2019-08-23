Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze Celebrates 25 Years

Be a part of the celebration when the Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze celebrates its 25th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Dr. W. in University Place.

For a quarter century, CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) has sponsored this free event which has become a huge crowd pleaser for residents of U.P. and neighboring communities. Children who once attended the event with their parents are now bringing their own children to enjoy freshly squeezed cider, apple pie and live entertainment.

The public is invited to pick apples from selected trees (apples cannot be brought into the event), wash them and then bring to the presser to watch them give up their sweet juices. Because of the event’s popularity, those who wish to have their apples squeezed are encouraged to be in the presser line by 2:15 p.m.Volunteers are needed to help this event run smoothly and this can be a great opportunity for students who need community service hours. Email apples@curranappleorchard.com to sign up.

For complete details, including what to bring and what to expect, visit the Cider Squeeze webpage.