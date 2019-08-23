Chill Out this Summer with E-books and Audiobooks from Your Library

Reduce your stress, balance your life, and find joy this summer with e-books and audiobooks from the Pierce County Library System.

E-books and audiobooks are the free, easy, convenient way to read or listen to books. Make the most of your road trip, travel time, and pack light for your vacation by downloading free online books to your phone, e-reader, or other mobile device.

Staying in town this summer? Listen or read on your mobile device and enjoy your staycation, chill during your commute, or escape in your backyard or local park.

With the lightweight e-readers, you can adjust the print to the size that works for you. Also, with e-books and audiobooks you are never charged an overdue fine or fee, because the books just expire and automatically disappear.

Start listening or reading today from more than 50,000 online titles: downloads.pcls.us.