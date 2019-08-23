Celebrating Back to School with the Teens and Teachers of Tacoma

Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Art Museum provides a myriad of art education opportunities to Tacoma/ Pierce County students and teachers to use the power of art to fuel learning. As families head back to school, TAM will be offering teacher workshops as well as multiple places for Tacoma teens to enjoy their art museum. Additionally, TAM has been nominated for three Teeny Awards.

“Tacoma’s youth are our community’s future and we are so excited to engage teens and teachers through the arts,” noted David F. Setford, TAM’s Executive Director.

The TAM Teen Art Council, a group of eleven students who work to develop and produce teen-centered programs and activities, is busy planning Teen Night to be held on Friday, October 18 from 7-10 pm. This free teen-only event for youth age 13-18 opens the entire museum for gallery activities, music and dance performances, art-making sessions, photo ops, and dancing.

TAM will be present two unique workshops for teachers this fall. On Thursday, September 12, TAM will host a free Educator Evening where teachers can learn how to support students learning with a sneak peek of this year’s programs, including mini-tours. On Thursday, September 26, TAM Teach, our professional teacher training program, will present a workshop on supporting LGBTQ students through art led by TAM staff and partners from My Purple Umbrella. Participants will engage in dialogue about best practices, explore how artists express their identities and build community with fellow educators.

The Teeny Awards will be presented by Teen Tix on Saturday, September 28 and TAM has been nominated for three awards: the Best Museum Award, the Best Exhibition Award for In the Footsteps of My Ancestors: Jaune Quick-to-See Smith which was on view March 9- June 30, 2019 and the In Your Backyard Award for Native Portraiture: Power and Perception currently on view.

Finally, TAM continues to provide free admission to all youth every Saturday and free access to all Tacoma School District high school students year-round.