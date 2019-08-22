Slow Down for Public Works’ Crack Sealing Team

Before the winter rains begin, members of the City’s Public Works department are out in force, using hot liquid asphalt to fill and seal cracks in the pavement. This prevents water from getting to the base of the roadway, which causes deterioration and the need for extensive repairs. Crack sealing is an important part of the maintenance process and is being done in advance of next year’s chip sealing.

The work is part of preventative maintenance the City undertakes every year, based on a review and ranking of pavement repair priorities for all 208 miles of roadway in U.P.

Drivers are asked to exercise patience and caution when approaching a crack sealing team at work. In order to accomplish this work, public works employees must be in the roadway. This may lead to intermittent lane closures and/reduced speed limits in their work zones.

No one likes traffic slow-downs, but this maintenance is key to preventing the need for much costlier repairs in the future. “We ask that drivers reduce their speeds when they encounter our crews at work,” said Gary Cooper, U.P.’s director of Public Works, Parks & Facilities. “If all goes as planned, we hope to wrap this work up in the next few weeks.”