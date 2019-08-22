Rezoning meeting date changed for property near Ft. Steilacoom Golf Course

The Lakewood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing, Sept. 18, 2019 (previously scheduled for Sept. 4) at 6:30 p.m. on a zoning map amendment affecting six parcels at or near the Fort Steilacoom Golf Course.

The City of Lakewood is initiating the application to rezone six parcels (0220294023, 0220283013, 0220283027, 0220283026, 0220321007, and a portion of 0220321022) which lie within the former Fort Steilacoom Golf Course property located just north of the Western State Hospital campus.

The rezone is requesting to change the parcels from their current zoning of Open Space and Recreation 2 (OSR2) to Open Space and Recreation 1 (OSR1). This change better reflects the current and desired use of the properties and surrounding properties, and considers environmental constraints on the parcels, including significant wet areas.

A copy of the application materials is available for inspection in the Community & Economic Development Department at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. A staff report will be available at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

The public may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager (Special Projects), City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.